Exhibit featuring Hispanic artists traveling across Kentucky

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Officials say an exhibit featuring works by Hispanic and Latin American artists is making its way across Kentucky.

The Kentucky Arts Council said Thursday in a statement that the exhibit includes 36 works by 20 artists in a variety of subjects and media.

The exhibit will be at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau through Jan. 28 and then will travel to Cynthiana, Danville, Burlington, Morgantown, Bowling Green, Pikeville, Campbellsville, Frankfort and Lexington.

Officials say along with sharing Hispanic and Latin American experiences in Kentucky, the artwork aims to show diversity in artistic styles and themes and highlight contributions that Hispanic residents make to state culture.

