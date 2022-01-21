Advertisement

Exhibit featuring Hispanic artists traveling across Kentucky

(KOLD News 13)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Officials say an exhibit featuring works by Hispanic and Latin American artists is making its way across Kentucky.

The Kentucky Arts Council said Thursday in a statement that the exhibit includes 36 works by 20 artists in a variety of subjects and media.

The exhibit will be at the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau through Jan. 28 and then will travel to Cynthiana, Danville, Burlington, Morgantown, Bowling Green, Pikeville, Campbellsville, Frankfort and Lexington.

Officials say along with sharing Hispanic and Latin American experiences in Kentucky, the artwork aims to show diversity in artistic styles and themes and highlight contributions that Hispanic residents make to state culture.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Man dies in early morning Pike County crash
Appalachian Family Clinic in Paintsville, Ky.
DEA, Sheriff’s Office search Paintsville Clinic
WYMT Snow
Snow showers continue early, frigid air moving in
Golden Alert issued for Lee County man
Man found safe after Golden Alert issued Thursday morning
Harlan Independent and County Schools officials discuss new restrictions on in-person classes
Harlan Co. Health Department blames sporting events for COVID spike

Latest News

Horse who portrayed Seabiscuit dies at 24 at retirement farm
Slowly clearing skies today give way to a frigid night
Harlan Co. Health Department blames sporting events for COVID spike - 11:00 p.m.
Harlan Co. Health Department blames sporting events for COVID spike - 11:00 p.m.
Foster agency spreads love with new blankets for children in foster care - 11:00 p.m.
Foster agency spreads love with new blankets for children in foster care - 11:00 p.m.