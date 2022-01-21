Advertisement

Do you need to report at home COVID-19 tests to the health department?

COVID-19 At-Home Antigen Test
COVID-19 At-Home Antigen Test(KBJR)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The omicron variant is surging in the Kentucky River District.

”Our total incident rate here in the district is ranging from about 112 in one of our counties,” said Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard.

Lockard said the Commonwealth is in the red zone on the COVID-19 incidence rate map.

“So with the number of cases that we have, in-home testing is an important part of that strategy,” he said.

He added that at-home rapid COVID Antigen tests take the burden off testing sites that are seeing an increase and help with the shortage of testing supplies.

”At the height of the Delta surge, we had about 1280 cases, last week it was around 1230,” he said. “We are on pace to really eclipse that record this week.”

If you decided to use an at-home test, you do not need to report the results to the health department.

”And so that’s one of the concerns about the at-home test, is there is going to be a lot of people testing positive that we do not have reports on officially.”

Lockard said the health department staff is overwhelmed and cannot enter the sheer volume of positive cases.

”Once you’ve tested positive, you reach out to your primary care provider,” he added. There are still some oral treatments.”

You can get a false negative with the Antigen tests. If you are showing that you are negative but have symptoms, you should get tested by a provider.

”If you’re having symptoms, especially we want to make sure that is not COVID-19, that you’re not spreading it to others,” he said.

You can order tests here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in early morning Pike County crash
Appalachian Family Clinic in Paintsville, Ky.
DEA, Sheriff’s Office search Paintsville Clinic
WYMT Snow
Snow showers continue early, frigid air moving in
Harlan Independent and County Schools officials discuss new restrictions on in-person classes
Harlan Co. Health Department blames sporting events for COVID spike
Golden Alert issued for Lee County man
Man found safe after Golden Alert issued Thursday morning

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Somerset man pleads guilty to Child Pornography charges
Gavel, generic
Former Eastern Kentucky Sheriff federally charged for stealing
KRDHD suspends calling positive COVID-19 cases
Joe B. Hall. Celebrity Y YY The University of Kentucky men's basketball team beat LSU 94-77 on...
Gov. Beshear declares Thursday ‘Joe B. Hall Day’ after legendary UK coach dies earlier this week