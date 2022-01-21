Do you need to report at home COVID-19 tests to the health department?

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The omicron variant is surging in the Kentucky River District.

”Our total incident rate here in the district is ranging from about 112 in one of our counties,” said Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard.

Lockard said the Commonwealth is in the red zone on the COVID-19 incidence rate map.

“So with the number of cases that we have, in-home testing is an important part of that strategy,” he said.

He added that at-home rapid COVID Antigen tests take the burden off testing sites that are seeing an increase and help with the shortage of testing supplies.

”At the height of the Delta surge, we had about 1280 cases, last week it was around 1230,” he said. “We are on pace to really eclipse that record this week.”

If you decided to use an at-home test, you do not need to report the results to the health department.

”And so that’s one of the concerns about the at-home test, is there is going to be a lot of people testing positive that we do not have reports on officially.”

Lockard said the health department staff is overwhelmed and cannot enter the sheer volume of positive cases.

”Once you’ve tested positive, you reach out to your primary care provider,” he added. There are still some oral treatments.”

You can get a false negative with the Antigen tests. If you are showing that you are negative but have symptoms, you should get tested by a provider.

”If you’re having symptoms, especially we want to make sure that is not COVID-19, that you’re not spreading it to others,” he said.

You can order tests here.

