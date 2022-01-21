Crews battle early morning fire in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews worked in the bitter cold early Thursday morning to contain a building fire in Laurel County.

The Crossroads Fire Department along with firefighters from East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue responded to the scene off of Chapel Road.

Firefighters from both agencies arrived to find the building fully involved.

It took two hours to knock down the flames, according to the firefighters.

No one was injured in the blaze, the cause of which is still unknown.

