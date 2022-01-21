Advertisement

Crews battle early morning fire in Laurel County

Crews battle a house fire early Thursday morning in Laurel County.
Crews battle a house fire early Thursday morning in Laurel County.(Crossroads Fire Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews worked in the bitter cold early Thursday morning to contain a building fire in Laurel County.

The Crossroads Fire Department along with firefighters from East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue responded to the scene off of Chapel Road.

Firefighters from both agencies arrived to find the building fully involved.

It took two hours to knock down the flames, according to the firefighters.

No one was injured in the blaze, the cause of which is still unknown.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in early morning Pike County crash
The latest WYMT Snow forecast as of 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Rain changes to snow later, Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight
Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
The final snow forecast from the WYMT Weather Team, valid through Thursday morning, January 20,...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain changes to snow
Appalachian Family Clinic in Paintsville, Ky.
DEA, Sheriff’s Office search Paintsville Clinic

Latest News

SS
‘Wrapped in Love’: Foster agency spreads love with new blankets for children in foster care -6pm
StepStone's 2021 Wrapped in Love drive saw nearly 1,000 blankets donated for children in foster...
‘Wrapped in Love’: Foster agency spreads love with new blankets for children in foster care
COVID-19 maps of Kentucky reveal a number of hotspots where positivity rates far outnumber...
Health experts explain why COVID infections may be rising in specific Kentucky counties
Tori Yorgey shares story of being hit by SUV while on the air
WSAZ’s Tori Yorgey shares story after getting hit by SUV during live report