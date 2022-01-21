Advertisement

Bitter cold temps raising alarm to help homeless in the area

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re tracking bitterly cold temperatures through the weekend. That’s raising alarms in cities around the area about the homeless.

Temperatures aren’t expected to get out of the 20s on Friday and we could be seeing subzero windchill on Saturday. These aren’t conditions that anyone should be out in, but for the homeless, in Madison County, they may not have a choice.

“It’s almost unbearable to us, you know what I mean, and they have to stay out in it all night long,” said Rev. Virgil Gardner, Madison Home board member.

Madison Home is one of the organizations in Madison County that’s looking to help take care of the homeless.

“We try to provide blankets, tents, backpacks, whatever we can do to help them,” Rev. Gardner said. “When a temperature gets below a certain degree, we try to help them by letting them stay there. That way they don’t have to come back out in the street.

Gardner says following the Madison County NAACP march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which put a special focus on the homeless in the community, the city came back and offered more funds to help the mission, which they shared with another homeless shelter in Madison County.

“A lady at a church I used to go to would sing a song, ‘If I could help somebody then my living wouldn’t be in vain.’ And that’s all we trying to do. We just trying to help somebody,” said Rev. Gardner.

Garnder says if you’re homeless you can go to 105 5th Street in Richmond. They have resources to help there, and the first 30 who arrive between 5-6 in the evening can be shuttled to a hotel to stay at for a few days, as long as there is room.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in early morning Pike County crash
Appalachian Family Clinic in Paintsville, Ky.
DEA, Sheriff’s Office search Paintsville Clinic
KDPH COVID-19 map as of Jan. 20, 2022
Health experts explain why COVID infections may be rising in specific Kentucky counties
Harlan Independent and County Schools officials discuss new restrictions on in-person classes
Harlan Co. Health Department blames sporting events for COVID spike
WYMT Snow
Snow showers continue early, frigid air moving in

Latest News

The property owner is offering a $5,000 reward on top of a reward of the same amount being...
Reward offered in Wayne County arson case
Snow and Ice are closing roads, cancelling school, and falling power lines. But the frigid...
Protecting pets from frigid winter
jw
Tourism office and park employee bring KTIA awards back to the ‘Star City’ - 4:30pm
pb
Tourism office and park employee bring KTIA awards back to the ‘Star City’ - 6pm
Prestonsburg Tourism and one Jenny Wiley State Resort Park employee brought honors from the...
Tourism office and park employee bring KTIA awards back to the ‘Star City’