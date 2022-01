PIPPA PASSES Ky. (WYMT) - The undefeated streak for the Alice Lloyd Eagles keeps rolling.

The Eagles (18-0) battled back from being down 10 points to upset the 23rd-ranked WVU Tech Golden Bears (17-3) on a late game winner, 64-62.

ALC is back at it on Saturday at home against Rio Grande (Ohio).

