Alabama WR Javon Baker announces transfer to Kentucky

9/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Miami Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker (5) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
9/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Miami Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker (5) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos(Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sophomore wide receiver Javon Baker will join the Wildcats after playing in 12 games for CFP runners-up Alabama.

Baker recorded seven catches for 101 yards this season and scored one touchdown against Southern Miss.

In the 2020 season, Baker had two receptions for fifteen yards while filling in for an injured Jaylen Waddle.

The Atlanta native was a four-star prospect out of high school.

