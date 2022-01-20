Advertisement

West Virginia unemployment rate drops to 3.7% in December

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 3.7% in December.

This is the lowest rate for the state on record.

WorkForce West Virginia says total employment grew by 1,600 over the month, and the number of unemployed state residents dropped by 2,700 to 28,900.

Employment gains included 1,500 in construction; 1,100 in education and health services; 900 in government; 800 in trade, transportation and utilities; 700 in professional and business services; 700 in leisure and hospitality and 400 in manufacturing.

The national unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9% in December.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

