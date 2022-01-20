Wednesday’s basketball scores from across the Mountains
(WYMT) - Here are Wednesday’s scores from across the Eastern Kentucky mountains:
BOYS
Hazard 75, Cordia 63
Jenkins 64, Jackson City 59
Lawrence County 76, Betsy Layne 73 (OT)
Martin County 67, Magoffin County 60
Menifee County 65, Powell County 62
North Laurel 91, Jackson County 60
Perry Central 89, Buckhorn 26
Pike Central 72, Belfry 68
Williamsburg 68, Whitley County 56
South Laurel leads Corbin 58-49 with 4:01 left (delayed due to water leaking on the floor)
GIRLS
Corbin 55, South Laurel 51
Esrill County 65, Wolfe County 30
Lawrence County 68, Betsy Layne 44
Lee County 50, Phelps 47
Martin County 64, Jenkins 46
North Laurel 92, Jackson County 60
Paintsville 58, Pike Central 51
Whitley County 75, Williamsburg 30
