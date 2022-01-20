Advertisement

Wednesday’s basketball scores from across the Mountains

By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Here are Wednesday’s scores from across the Eastern Kentucky mountains:

BOYS

Hazard 75, Cordia 63

Jenkins 64, Jackson City 59

Lawrence County 76, Betsy Layne 73 (OT)

Martin County 67, Magoffin County 60

Menifee County 65, Powell County 62

North Laurel 91, Jackson County 60

Perry Central 89, Buckhorn 26

Pike Central 72, Belfry 68

Williamsburg 68, Whitley County 56

South Laurel leads Corbin 58-49 with 4:01 left (delayed due to water leaking on the floor)

GIRLS

Corbin 55, South Laurel 51

Esrill County 65, Wolfe County 30

Lawrence County 68, Betsy Layne 44

Lee County 50, Phelps 47

Martin County 64, Jenkins 46

North Laurel 92, Jackson County 60

Paintsville 58, Pike Central 51

Whitley County 75, Williamsburg 30

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest WYMT Snow forecast as of 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Rain changes to snow later, Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight
Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
The final snow forecast from the WYMT Weather Team, valid through Thursday morning, January 20,...
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain changes to snow
Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to 57 years in prison
Patrick Baker
‘We were satisfied’: Donald Mills’ family responds to Patrick Baker’s federal sentencing

Latest News

Joe Beder coached Knott Central from 2005-09.
Joe Beder to return to coach Knott Central
Reed Sheppard shoots a three-pointer against Jackson County on Jan. 19, 2022.
Reed Sheppard reaches 2,500th career point in North Laurel’s win over Jackson County
Sahvir Wheeler during the Texas A&M game.
Kentucky escapes Texas A&M 64-58
Mountain News at 6 - Chloe Carroll
Mountain News at 6 - Chloe Carroll