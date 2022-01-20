Wednesday’s basketball scores from across the Mountains

(WYMT) - Here are Wednesday’s scores from across the Eastern Kentucky mountains:

BOYS

Hazard 75, Cordia 63

Jenkins 64, Jackson City 59

Lawrence County 76, Betsy Layne 73 (OT)

Martin County 67, Magoffin County 60

Menifee County 65, Powell County 62

North Laurel 91, Jackson County 60

Perry Central 89, Buckhorn 26

Pike Central 72, Belfry 68

Williamsburg 68, Whitley County 56

South Laurel leads Corbin 58-49 with 4:01 left (delayed due to water leaking on the floor)

GIRLS

Corbin 55, South Laurel 51

Esrill County 65, Wolfe County 30

Lawrence County 68, Betsy Layne 44

Lee County 50, Phelps 47

Martin County 64, Jenkins 46

North Laurel 92, Jackson County 60

Paintsville 58, Pike Central 51

Whitley County 75, Williamsburg 30

