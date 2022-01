PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass on to you.

A Facebook post by the Pikeville Police Department said officers are on the scene of a two car crash involving a commercial truck.

They said it is at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky 3946 in front of Captain D’s.

You are asked to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.