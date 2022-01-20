Unvaccinated Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie tests positive for COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - Kentucky GOP Representative Thomas Massie tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Massie made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning. He said he had cold symptoms for a short time but feels like he is “over it” now.

“I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week,” Massie wrote. “I am not vaccinated or boosted. If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, ‘NUNYA.’”

I have tested positive for SARS-CoV2. (Home test, confirmed by lab PCR.) I had cold/allergy symptoms for 1 day, and seem to be over it.



I can’t guarantee, but I suspect my symptoms have been very mild due to prior infection 2 years ago. Also, perhaps this was omicron? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 20, 2022

