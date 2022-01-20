Advertisement

Unvaccinated Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Thomas Massie
By Ethan Sirles and Lexington Herald-Leader News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - Kentucky GOP Representative Thomas Massie tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Massie made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning. He said he had cold symptoms for a short time but feels like he is “over it” now.

“I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week,” Massie wrote. “I am not vaccinated or boosted. If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, ‘NUNYA.’”

