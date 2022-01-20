Third winter event of the season causes more power outages in the mountains
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days after the second winter storm of the season caused thousands of power outages across Eastern Kentucky, a third bout with Old Man Winter has caused the lights to go out for some once more in the mountains.
Here are the latest power outages as of 7:15 am on Thursday, January 20th:
Jackson Energy:
Clay: 4
Estill: 47
Lee: 34
Owsley: 3
Total: 88
Kentucky Power:
Pike: 143
Total: 143
Kentucky Utilities
Harlan: 48
Total: 48
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Bell: 11
Claiborne, TN: 28
Knox: 15
Leslie: 32
McCreary: 18
Whitley: 388
Total: 492
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
