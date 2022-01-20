Third winter event of the season causes more power outages in the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days after the second winter storm of the season caused thousands of power outages across Eastern Kentucky, a third bout with Old Man Winter has caused the lights to go out for some once more in the mountains.

Here are the latest power outages as of 7:15 am on Thursday, January 20th:

Jackson Energy:

Clay: 4

Estill: 47

Lee: 34

Owsley: 3

Total: 88

Kentucky Power:

Pike: 143

Total: 143

Kentucky Utilities

Harlan: 48

Total: 48

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Bell: 11

Claiborne, TN: 28

Knox: 15

Leslie: 32

McCreary: 18

Whitley: 388

Total: 492

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

