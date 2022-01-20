Advertisement

Take it easy on the roads, re-freezing a concern overnight

Take it easy on the roads, re-freezing a concern overnight(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Another round of wintry weather Thursday morning has officials concerned with travel issues overnight.

H.B. Elkins, Spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10, said they have plenty of salt and melting agents ready to be deployed.

However, because of rain on Wednesday, road crews were not able to pre-treat the roads.

Elkins said heavily traveled roads should be in good shape, but their crews are working on Priority B and C routes.

“With the snow being as light as it was, we should be able to get those taken care of pretty quickly, but the problem is our melting agents starting losing their effectiveness at about 15 to 20 degrees,” Elkins added.

With temperatures falling into the lower-teens Thursday night, officials urge people to use caution and take it easy on the roads as black ice could become a problem.

Road crews say to give their snowplows plenty of room when working on the road.

