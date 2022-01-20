Snow showers continue early, frigid air moving in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many across the region will wake up to slick roads today and they may have to deal with them off and on all day long.

Today and Tonight

While the big story overnight was the snow, it will be moving out sooner rather than later and then our headline becomes the cold.

Temperatures will continue to drop through about mid-morning before slowly rebounding back into the mid to upper 20s. Whether you got much snow or you didn’t, many of us got a lot of rain before the snow started, so all that water will likely freeze, especially later today and tonight, if it hasn’t already. Travel is NOT recommended if you can avoid it.

Flurries will linger under mostly cloudy skies today and tonight. Lows tonight will drop into the mid-teens with wind chills that might make it feel close to zero at times. Icy conditions will be around all the way into Friday.

Extended Forecast

While we could still see a few flurries on Friday, most of us are mainly dry. That doesn’t mean the thermometer is going to move much. I think we stay in the mid to upper 20s under mainly cloudy skies. We should start to clear later in the day, but that won’t help any, especially when it comes to temperatures. Depending on how fast we clear out Friday night, single-digit lows are possible and wind chills could make them feel like below zero. Roads may improve some, but I think it will be the weekend before folks will be able to start moving around.

Speaking of the weekend, Saturday and Sunday look very nice with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that finally get above freezing during the day. They will still be cold at night with lows Saturday night back in the upper teens and then low 20s on Sunday night.

Look for sun and clouds again on Monday, at least for the first part of the day, before more clouds move in late. We stay dry and top out in the low 40s.

