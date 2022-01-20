Reed Sheppard reaches 2,500th career point in North Laurel’s win over Jackson County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - North Laurel guard and UK commit Reed Sheppard reached a major milestone in his high school career Wednesday.

In the Jaguars’ 91-60 win over Jackson County, Sheppard scored his 2,500th career point.

Sheppard scored 36 points in the win. He averages 26.9 points per game so far this season.

