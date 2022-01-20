Advertisement

‘New year, new events, same virus’: How officials in Pikeville are planning events during 2022′s omicron outbreak

Pikeville Tourism is planning its events for 2022 around COVID-19 in an attempt to keep people...
Pikeville Tourism is planning its events for 2022 around COVID-19 in an attempt to keep people safe.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are excited to begin planning 2022′s year of events, but are being wary of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

“We are very excited about it,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “Back in November, our team sat down for a day and planned our entire calendar for 2022.”

January’s cold weather has forced many events indoors, but following CDC guidelines has prevented major spreading at local venues.

“At those venues, we just follow whatever the public health guidance is and it’s been successful to our knowledge,” said Elswick, “we’ve not had any super spreader events or anything of that nature.”

Nevertheless, folks in Pikeville are eager for warmer weather and ready to get out of the house for some fun.

“While that’s been very successful, it will be nice to get back into the springtime,” said Elswick. “be able to be more outdoors and have more outdoor activities where we know that it’s a much safer atmosphere.”

Of course, even with outdoor activities, events may be canceled if COVID-19 cases are too high.

“We have every intention to continue with our events this year, but we are also very focused on keeping people safe,” said Elswick.

You can visit the city of Pikeville’s website to find updates on events.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
This is a first call for accumulating snow for Wednesday night into early Thursday. Those in...
Slick roads around early, more snow possible Wednesday night
The latest WYMT Snow forecast as of 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Rain changes to snow later, Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

PVILLE
‘New year, new events, same virus’: How officials in Pikeville are planning events during 2022′s omicron outbreak - 6pm
Appalachian Family Clinic in Paintsville, Ky.
DEA, Sheriff’s Office search Paintsville Clinic
Drago and Lita are keeping crime on a short leash in Floyd County.
‘Our best protector’: Floyd County Sheriff highlights furriest fixtures on force
Money
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fund infrastructure projects in the mountains