‘New year, new events, same virus’: How officials in Pikeville are planning events during 2022′s omicron outbreak

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are excited to begin planning 2022′s year of events, but are being wary of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

“We are very excited about it,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “Back in November, our team sat down for a day and planned our entire calendar for 2022.”

January’s cold weather has forced many events indoors, but following CDC guidelines has prevented major spreading at local venues.

“At those venues, we just follow whatever the public health guidance is and it’s been successful to our knowledge,” said Elswick, “we’ve not had any super spreader events or anything of that nature.”

Nevertheless, folks in Pikeville are eager for warmer weather and ready to get out of the house for some fun.

“While that’s been very successful, it will be nice to get back into the springtime,” said Elswick. “be able to be more outdoors and have more outdoor activities where we know that it’s a much safer atmosphere.”

Of course, even with outdoor activities, events may be canceled if COVID-19 cases are too high.

“We have every intention to continue with our events this year, but we are also very focused on keeping people safe,” said Elswick.

You can visit the city of Pikeville’s website to find updates on events.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.