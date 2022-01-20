Lawmakers override Gov. Andy Beshear’s redistricting vetoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear vetoed bills for new proposed district maps Wednesday night, but Kentucky lawmakers in the Senate and the House moved quickly to override the decision on Thursday.

Republicans said their decision was made in order to fix what the Democrats did wrong when they had the majority in the state.

Beshear believes it is political gerrymandering. “Splitting up some northern Kentucky counties, Warren County, what was done in Louisville,” said Beshear. “To put to individuals against each other, to jump the Watterson for one neighborhood.”

The House voted 69 to 23 to override the veto, and the Senate voted 24 to 10 to do the same.

“This is constitutional, it fully meets the voting acts right. And I think he was foolish to veto it,” said Representative Jerry Miller.

“I believe the courts are going to have to look very closely and carefully,” said the Governor. “If you look at what courts have done, sometimes it doesn’t pass the ‘eye’ test, look at the congressional map, where the first district now goes to Fulton County near the Mississippi to right here in Frankfort.”

