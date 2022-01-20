Advertisement

Knott County gets $1.1 million for infrastructure improvements

Knott Co. infrastructure improvements
Knott Co. infrastructure improvements(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Chas Jenkins
Jan. 20, 2022
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County recently received $1.1 million for Carr Creek Lake to raise the height of the sediment dam and improve water treatment capabilities, helping decrease the issue of sediment buildup.

The funds are part of the nearly $689 million dollars in infrastructure projects Senator Mitch McConnell announced on Wednesday.

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said this is a huge win for the county, adding the water in the lake is important for many in the area. He said finishing this project will make conditions much better.

There is no timeline yet in terms of construction or completion. However, Dobson says they plan to get started as soon as possible.

