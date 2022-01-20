Advertisement

Kentucky escapes Texas A&M 64-58

Sahvir Wheeler during the Texas A&M game.
Sahvir Wheeler during the Texas A&M game.(SEC Media Portal)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WYMT) - In their third SEC road test of the season the Kentucky beat Texas A&M 64-58.

The Wildcats struggled throughout the first half, trailing by as many as 13.

Texas A&M struggled down the stretch, allowing UK to come back into the game. Lance Ware’s layup with 8:11 left gave the Cats the lead.

A Davion Mintz free throw with 10 seconds left secured the win.

State from the Kentucky-Texas A&M game
State from the Kentucky-Texas A&M game(StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
This is a first call for accumulating snow for Wednesday night into early Thursday. Those in...
Slick roads around early, more snow possible Wednesday night
The latest WYMT Snow forecast as of 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Rain changes to snow later, Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Mountain News at 6 - Chloe Carroll
Mountain News at 6 - Chloe Carroll
Mountain News at 6 - TyTy
Mountain News at 6 - TyTy
Mountain News at 6 - Trent Noah
Mountain News at 6 - Trent Noah
Chloe Carroll has been named one of the nation's top eighth-grade catchers.
Chloe Carroll named to Select30 Class of 2026 team