Kentucky escapes Texas A&M 64-58
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WYMT) - In their third SEC road test of the season the Kentucky beat Texas A&M 64-58.
The Wildcats struggled throughout the first half, trailing by as many as 13.
Texas A&M struggled down the stretch, allowing UK to come back into the game. Lance Ware’s layup with 8:11 left gave the Cats the lead.
A Davion Mintz free throw with 10 seconds left secured the win.
