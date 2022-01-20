Kentucky escapes Texas A&M 64-58

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WYMT) - In their third SEC road test of the season the Kentucky beat Texas A&M 64-58.

The Wildcats struggled throughout the first half, trailing by as many as 13.

Texas A&M struggled down the stretch, allowing UK to come back into the game. Lance Ware’s layup with 8:11 left gave the Cats the lead.

A Davion Mintz free throw with 10 seconds left secured the win.

