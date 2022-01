HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - According to Knott County Central High School officials, Joe Beder will return to coach the Patriots in 2022.

Beder led the Patriots from 2005 through 2009, amassing a 12-41 in that span. He replaces Brock Hall.

A news conference is scheduled for later in the week.

