Historic Cincinnati-Kentucky bridge reopening pushed back

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The reopening date of the John A. Roebling Bridge between Covington, Ky., and Cincinnati has been delayed again.

The Kentucky Department of Transportation said in a statement that the suspension bridge over the Ohio River will not reopen on Monday as planned because the winter weather has delayed concrete reaching its full strength on the southside approach.

The suspension bridge was originally scheduled to reopen in November, but engineers determined that additional repairs were needed.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the span would reopen.

The 1867 bridge regularly carries more than 8,000 vehicles a day.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)