Harlan Co. Health Department blames sporting events for COVID spike

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Harlan County Health Department shared a post on Facebook about a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The post said information from many of the positive cases shows two large sporting events are to be blamed for the spike.

“If you attended the Harlan Independent vs. Barbourville boys basketball game on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, or the Harlan Independent vs. Harlan County boys and girls basketball games held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, please monitor for symptoms and take extra precautions to protect yourself and those in your household,” said the post.

Officials with the health department said they will try to reach out to as many potential cases as they can, but with the number of reports, it may be difficult to reach everyone quickly.

