Governor Andy Beshear vetoes two redistricting bills

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - Wednesday evening, Governor Andy Beshear vetoed two bills aimed at setting new boundaries for state house and U.S. House districts.

House Bill 2 set new boundaries for state house districts while Senate Bill 3 did the same for U.S. House districts.

Gov. Beshear accused the bills, both written and passed by a Republican supermajority within the first week of the legislative session, of gerrymandering districts.

“I am vetoing House Bill 2, the redistricting plan for the Kentucky House of Representatives, because it is an unconstitutional political gerrymander that prevents from communities from having their voices heard in Frankfort,” Gov. Beshear said in his veto.

He went on to say that the bill excessively splits counties, such as Fayette, Boone, Hardin, and Campbell.

“I am vetoing Senate Bill 3 because it was drafted without public input and reflects unconstitutional political gerrymandering,” Gov. Beshear added in his other veto.

The Governor specifically cited the size of the re-drawn First Congressional District, stretching from Fulton County in far Western Kentucky to Franklin County in Central Kentucky.

“Under this map, someone driving from Lexington to Louisville would cross five of the state’s congressional districts, but it would take over four hours to get from one side of the First District to the other,” Gov. Beshear noted.

With both bills having cleared both the House and the Senate by overwhelming margins, it appears likely that leaders in the General Assembly will attempt to override the Governor’s veto, however, a date for that vote has not been set.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fund infrastructure projects in the mountains - 11:00 p.m.
How officials in Pikeville are planning events during 2022′s omicron outbreak - 11:00 p.m.
Governor Andy Beshear vetoes two redistricting bills - 11:00 p.m.
Perry County road crews ready for winter weather, hazardous conditions still likely - 11:00 p.m.
