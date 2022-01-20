Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 13,000 COVID cases on Thursday

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 13,614 new cases, bringing the total case count to 1,040,420.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 31.17%, yet another daily record in the Commonwealth.

3,608 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,298 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 434 people remain in the ICU, with 217 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 20 new deaths.

Carroll County leads the state with an incidence rate of 412.5.

All 120 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

