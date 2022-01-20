Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for Lee County man

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert was issued for a missing Lee County man Thursday morning.

Officials say Arkie Vanderpool was last seen leaving his home on Fixer Road in a white 2008 Chevy Colorado truck Wednesday night.

Vanderpool does not have a cellphone and suffers from Alzheimer’s.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Lee County 911 at 606-464-5030.

