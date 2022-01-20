Frigid cold air continues after snow moves out

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The snow left the area this morning, but we remain in a Severe Weather Alert Day as bitterly cold air continues to filter in from the northwest.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

All of last night’s precipitation is gone, but clouds are sticking around. While we ended up without much snow and ice around the region, we are still dealing with the frigid air. Highs today only got up into the middle 20s, and even despite the clouds, we’re staying in the low teens for overnight lows tonight.

An equally cold day on tap for Friday as we continue to see clouds stick around. A weak system may try to throw a few flurries our way during the afternoon and evening, but these will likely be few and far between with daytime highs staying in the middle 20s. We’ll try to clear some of the clouds out by Friday night, allowing temperatures to fall even more, into the lower teens or even upper single digits overnight.

The Weekend and Beyond

Things look to remain quieter, but still chilly as we head on into the weekend. We’ll spend Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds with highs getting back into the middle 30s during the day, possibly allowing some of our small snowpack to finally melt...but anything that gets on the roads could re-freeze with lows back to near 20° overnight.

A few more clouds head our way for Sunday with the potential again for a stray flurry late. Highs are back in the middle 30s. Our warming trend continues with highs near 40° Monday before our next system looks to potentially bring some rain and snow showers to the region by the middle of next week, with highs taking a tumble back into the 30s once again.

