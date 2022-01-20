DEA, Sheriff’s Office search Paintsville Clinic

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Johnson County clinic was the subject of a search Wednesday morning, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, deputies say they, along with officials from the Lexington office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, got a search warrant and conducted the search at Appalachian Family Medicine in Paintsville.

Deputies say that due to the ongoing nature of the case, no specific information can be released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.