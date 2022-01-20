Crews asking drivers to stay off of the roads in the Big Sandy due to another round of wintry weather

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was deep into Thursday morning before the rain transitioned to snow in Pikeville, but temperatures eventually made it to the threshold for the wet to turn white.

As of 5 a.m, there was no snow on the ground outside the Big Sandy Bureau, but it was in the air. Many people there will likely wake up to a normal looking scene, but temperatures are continuing to fall so conditions will likely go downhill quickly.

Road crews were not able to pre-treat the roads Wednesday night due to the rain but quickly made their way out once the snow started.

They ask drivers to stay off the roads if at all possible, but if you do have to travel, give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going and give road crews extra room to work.

