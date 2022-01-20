Advertisement

City of Hazard Civic Fellowship looking for 2022 applicants

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard Civic Fellows are opening applications for the class of 2022.

The organization is looking for Kentucky high school or college students to take part in an eight-week paid summer internship.

“If you’re interested in economics, you should do this. If you’re interested in just making your community better, whether that’s service, or the arts, or parks and recreation, we work with all of those organizations,” said Luke Glaser, Hazard City Commissioner and Fellowship Coordinator. “Regardless of your interests, we’re looking for someone who’s passionate, who cares about their community and who sees it as an area of possibility.”

Those selected will work with community leaders to create and implement projects that will benefit the city of Hazard.

Applications are due February 19. Applications can be accessed through the form linked here.

