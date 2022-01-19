‘We were satisfied’: Donald Mills’ family responds to Patrick Baker’s federal sentencing

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Patrick Baker was sentenced to 42 years in federal prison on Tuesday. He only has to serve 39 and a half years due to the time he served in state prison for the murder of Donald Mills.

It was a sentence far longer than the one Baker was facing while in state prison, which was going to be 19 years or less.

”I would like to say thank you to lame-duck Matt Bevin for giving him the pardon, said Donald Mills’ sister Melinda Mills. “Was it worth that risk to go back and double his time now? Look what he’s got.”

Mills was in the courtroom on Tuesday.

”Had done been instructed beforehand, we were to remain silent to be the bigger person in court and stuff, but, you know we were satisfied with it,” she said. “Because I really don’t believe Patrick expected that much time.”

An attorney for Baker told WYMT they intend to appeal the jury’s verdict and the sentence that was imposed by the court.

