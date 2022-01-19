Advertisement

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fund infrastructure projects in the mountains

Money
Money(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - In a release Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers will help fund nearly $700 million in infrastructure projects around the state through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as the Disaster Supplemental Appropriations Act.

In our region, this funding includes more than $5.4 million to replace the protective coating and concrete deck at Wolf Creek Dam at Lake Cumberland, more than $2.1 million to repair storm damage on the Cumberland River basin in Middlesboro, more than $2.1 million to enhance flood protection measures, improve water treatment, and prepare a historic property management plan on Fishtrap Lake in Pike County, more than $2 million to the section 531 environmental infrastructure program covering Southern and Eastern Kentucky, $1.1 million to raise the height of a sediment dam and improve water treatment facilities at Carr Creek lake in Knott County, $170,000 to improve the Environmental Interpretive Trail at Yatesville Lake in Lawrence County, and $60,000 to remove an underground fuel storage tank at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.

“I supported last year’s landmark bipartisan infrastructure legislation because I understand the importance of addressing the Commonwealth’s need for adequate infrastructure resources. With the new projects announced today, Kentuckians will have access to the cleaner water, enhanced transport systems, better flood control, and more pristine natural spaces they deserve,” said Sen. McConnell.

Funding also went to several infrastructure projects in Western and South-central Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
This is a first call for accumulating snow for Wednesday night into early Thursday. Those in...
Slick roads around early, more snow possible Wednesday night
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
The latest WYMT Snow forecast as of 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Rain changes to snow later, Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

State leaders release economic impact study on Kentucky’s bourbon industry
Lexington doctor, pharmacist explain how and when to use free at-home COVID test kits
Clark Co. Road Dept. says salt shortages possible if winter storms keep coming
WATCH | Clark Co. Road Dept. says salt shortages possible if winter storms keep coming
COVID generic image
Gov. Beshear announces more than 12,000 new COVID cases