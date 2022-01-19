U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fund infrastructure projects in the mountains

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - In a release Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers will help fund nearly $700 million in infrastructure projects around the state through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as the Disaster Supplemental Appropriations Act.

In our region, this funding includes more than $5.4 million to replace the protective coating and concrete deck at Wolf Creek Dam at Lake Cumberland, more than $2.1 million to repair storm damage on the Cumberland River basin in Middlesboro, more than $2.1 million to enhance flood protection measures, improve water treatment, and prepare a historic property management plan on Fishtrap Lake in Pike County, more than $2 million to the section 531 environmental infrastructure program covering Southern and Eastern Kentucky, $1.1 million to raise the height of a sediment dam and improve water treatment facilities at Carr Creek lake in Knott County, $170,000 to improve the Environmental Interpretive Trail at Yatesville Lake in Lawrence County, and $60,000 to remove an underground fuel storage tank at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.

“I supported last year’s landmark bipartisan infrastructure legislation because I understand the importance of addressing the Commonwealth’s need for adequate infrastructure resources. With the new projects announced today, Kentuckians will have access to the cleaner water, enhanced transport systems, better flood control, and more pristine natural spaces they deserve,” said Sen. McConnell.

Funding also went to several infrastructure projects in Western and South-central Kentucky.

