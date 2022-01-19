TyTy Washington earns CBS/USBWA Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - As if four-straight SEC Freshman of the Week Awards weren’t enough, TyTy Washington is keeping the accolades coming.

Washington earned the CBS Sports/United Basketball Writers Association Freshman of the Week Award. It’s the first national award in his college career.

In UK’s wins over Vanderbilt and Tennessee, Washington averaged 21.5 points per game and 4.5 assists per game.

