HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Trent Noah’s stellar season just keeps going.

In the Black Bears’ win over Middlesboro Tuesday, HC guard Noah beat his own single-game scoring record with 42 points.

2024 @trentnoah2_ explodes for 42 points in a District win tonight, breaking his own school record he set earlier in the season. — Michael Jones (@Coach_J14) January 19, 2022

So far this season, Noah has led the Black Bears with 25.8 points per game.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.