Study to showcase Kentucky bourbon sector’s economic clout

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky’s bourbon industry is serving up a report showcasing its economic clout.

Kentucky Distillers’ Association officials said the findings of a study on the sector’s economic impact will be released Wednesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to attend the event, along with the legislature’s top leaders - House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers.

KDA leaders say the study outlines how the signature spirit pours billions of dollars into Kentucky’s economy and provides more jobs, capital investment and tax revenue than ever before.

The study will point to increased competition from spirits producers in other states.

