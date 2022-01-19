Severe Weather Alert Day continues as rain changes to snow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re watching a powerful cold front work through the region during the evening hours, crashing temperatures from the 40s down into the 20s by the overnight, allowing for accumulating snow as well as earlier rain freezing on icy roads.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Rain showers continue to work through the region throughout the evening hours. We’ll watch a cold front blast through the region throughout the night, dropping temperatures from the upper 30s down into the low 20s by the overnight. This will allow rain to change to accumulating snow around the region, including between two to four inches in most spots, with smaller total possible along the Virginia and Tennessee borders.

Additionally, we will need to watch for the quick formation of black ice around the region since already wet road will very likely freeze, in addition to the snow falling on top of it, making travel treacherous around the region once again. Temperatures remain in the 20s overnight as flurries slowly come to an end. Just about the entire area remains in a Winter Weather Advisory through the morning hours. The only exceptions are Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee

All of our counties in Kentucky and West Virginia are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Thursday morning. (WYMT)

We stay cold, however, for the day on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies not allowing highs to get much higher than the middle 20s thanks to the snowpack in place. Lows get even more frigid overnight as skies try to clear, lows finishing up in the lower teens for our Thursday night.

Friday and into the Weekend

Frigid weather continues into Friday, though we mostly look okay weather-wise outside of a stray flurry. Highs stay in the middle to upper 20s with overnight lows in the teens.

Sunshine really looks to stick around through the weekend and into early next week with highs warming into the 30s Saturday then back above freezing to start the new week. So far, no big systems, just a few flurries, but we all know how unpredictable Mother Nature can be this time of year.

