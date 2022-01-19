Rain changes to snow later, Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days after our last system, we’re getting ready to head back into battle against winter weather again tonight.

Today and Tonight

Wednesday will be a dreary day overall. We will start in the 30s this morning and dry, but that will not last long as rain chances increase by late morning to early afternoon. It will be a breezy day ahead of that cold front, with winds starting out of the south-southwest before shifting to the northwest later tonight. Highs should make it into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon and stay in the 40s to around midnight when they drop quick overnight behind the front.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for most of the region at 9 p.m. tonight as the rain is expected to change to snow late.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 for most of the region. It will run until early Thursday morning. (WYMT)

As the temperatures crash, we have two main concerns: One, the rain will melt any remaining snow, which could then flash freeze once the cold air swoops in and two, since the snow is changing over from rain, it will be heavy and wet. Either of those issues could cause additional power outages on top of the ones we just had or that are still ongoing. Based on the latest data, we are satisfied with the snowfall map we released Tuesday afternoon. If something major changes, we will make tweaks.

The latest WYMT Snow forecast as of 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022. (WYMT)

Roads will deteriorate quickly tonight, so do your best to stay off of them late or early tomorrow morning. That’s in areas that see a lot of snow or just flakes flying. You won’t need accumulation in this case to have issues. Any water will freeze as lows drop into the mid-20s. Black ice could be a major issue Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast

A few snow showers will linger for parts of the area for a little while on Thursday before tapering off to flurries late in the morning or early afternoon. Highs will struggle to get back into the upper 20s. A few flurries are possible Thursday night as temps again crash into the teens. The road crews have their work cut out for them the next couple of days.

Cloudy skies will continue on Friday and temperatures won’t move too much because of that. We will only top out in the mid-20s before dropping into the low teens and maybe even upper single digits Friday night. It will definitely be a frigid start to the weekend.

Temperatures fight their way back toward freezing on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. We will still drop back into the teens Saturday night. Clouds increase again on Sunday afternoon, but it looks like we might see just enough sunshine to get us just above freezing. Some additional chances for snow are possible that evening. More on that as we get closer.

