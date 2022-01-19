Pikeville topples Shelby Valley in top-ranked girls’ matchup

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After getting a narrow win in the 15th Region Girls’ All “A” title game, the No. 1 Pikeville Lady Panthers took down No. 3 Shelby Valley on their home court.

Shelby Valley led early, going on a 16-2 run in the first half. The Panthers with the addition of Kyera Thornsbury dropped plenty of three-pointers in the second half to take the 59-40 win.

Pikeville will play two more games before competing in the statewide All “A” Classic at EKU, where they will face Danville Christian on Wednesday, January 26.

