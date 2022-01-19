Perry County road crews ready for winter weather, hazardous conditions still likely

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The new year is off to a busy start for the people who keep Kentucky’s roads safe during winter weather.

Freddy Grigsby, the Purchasing Agent for the Perry County Fiscal Court said this is becoming an expensive year with all the salt and equipment maintenance that is needed.

”The snows have not been very bad but they’re too frequent to suit me,” said Grigsby. “You just don’t have time to rebound.”

A wintery mix is forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Typically, the road crews will pre-treat the roads with salt to limit freezing. When it rains before the snow, however, the salt just washes away.

“It’s just about useless,” said Grigsby. “Especially raining like it is [on Wednesday.”

To make matters worse, the storm will bring bitterly cold temperatures and salt only works to a certain degree.

”After about 28 degrees it doesn’t work as well, and then when it gets down any colder, it just doesn’t work,” said Grigsby.

Grigsby said the road crews in Perry County are used to storm preparation this year.

”We’re already prepared and everything,” he said. “We’ve got trucks loaded, sitting [and] waiting and they’re going to be watching and when things start to get bad they’ll get out at that time.”

Grigsby expects crews to be dealing with the worst of the weather late Wednesday night through the morning commute on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.