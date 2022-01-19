Advertisement

Perry County road crews ready for winter weather, hazardous conditions still likely

Perry County road crews are ready for more winter weather in the mountains.
Perry County road crews are ready for more winter weather in the mountains.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The new year is off to a busy start for the people who keep Kentucky’s roads safe during winter weather.

Freddy Grigsby, the Purchasing Agent for the Perry County Fiscal Court said this is becoming an expensive year with all the salt and equipment maintenance that is needed.

”The snows have not been very bad but they’re too frequent to suit me,” said Grigsby. “You just don’t have time to rebound.”

A wintery mix is forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Typically, the road crews will pre-treat the roads with salt to limit freezing. When it rains before the snow, however, the salt just washes away.

“It’s just about useless,” said Grigsby. “Especially raining like it is [on Wednesday.”

To make matters worse, the storm will bring bitterly cold temperatures and salt only works to a certain degree.

”After about 28 degrees it doesn’t work as well, and then when it gets down any colder, it just doesn’t work,” said Grigsby.

Grigsby said the road crews in Perry County are used to storm preparation this year.

”We’re already prepared and everything,” he said. “We’ve got trucks loaded, sitting [and] waiting and they’re going to be watching and when things start to get bad they’ll get out at that time.”

Grigsby expects crews to be dealing with the worst of the weather late Wednesday night through the morning commute on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
This is a first call for accumulating snow for Wednesday night into early Thursday. Those in...
Slick roads around early, more snow possible Wednesday night
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
The latest WYMT Snow forecast as of 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Rain changes to snow later, Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

COVID generic image
Gov. Beshear announces more than 12,000 new COVID cases
Dons Super Saver
Kentucky ranks third on grocery spending in 2021, inflation causing price increases
The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
Two teens identified as victims of Rowan County fire, coroner says
COVID-19 W.Va. | 15 additional deaths, 3,606 new cases confirmed