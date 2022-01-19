Lexington doctor, pharmacist explain how and when to use free at-home COVID test kits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of Americans are waiting on their package of free COVID-19 test kits. Each household can order up to four tests on the website covidtests.gov.

“It may be a runny nose for you, it may be death to somebody else,” Lexington family physician Dr. Jeff Fox said.

The White House is sending more test kits to combat the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. Lines full of cars snake around the country to wait to get tested and store shelves are bare.

“I think the more testing you do, the better off you are at being able to isolate,” Dr. Foxx said.

Dr. Jeff Foxx said the kits can be a tool to help end the pandemic, if used properly.

“Read the instructions,” Dr. Foxx said. “It’s a little bit more complicated when you’re doing it at home.”

He said most tests call for a shallow nasal swab, while others require spit.

“Generally, it’s either a positive sign or a color of a line,” Dr. Foxx said.

Dr. Foxx said users should think first before testing. He said you should use the kits if you’ve been exposed in a room with a coworker or family, if you have symptoms of COVID, or if you’re looking at being around somebody that might be at-risk.

The owner of The Pharmacy Shop in Lexington said the at-home COVID tests started flying off his shelves this month.

“Probably a week or 10 days ago we ordered and got 300 in and they’re gone,” pharmacist Clarence Sullivan and owner of The Pharmacy Shop said.

Sullivan said Americans should take advantage of the free kits because the price is going up.

“We can’t get them in our supply now, because the government’s buying them all. There’s so many tests and I don’t have the buying power of Joe Biden,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan emphasized to carefully follow the instructions so nothing goes to waste and no more harm is done.

Dr. Foxx said if someone tests negative, they should consider their circumstances. He said to think about if you were exposed, when you might’ve been exposed and consider testing again in 3-5 days.

