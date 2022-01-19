Kentucky ranks third on grocery spending in 2021, inflation causing price increases

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The second half of 2021 saw several consecutive months of higher than usual price increases, reaching an overall 6.8% rate of inflation from November 2020 to November 2021.

Groceries are among the area where inflation has challenged household spending this year. Food at home costs 6.4% more in 2021 than 2020.

“You have to adjust accordingly, obviously if something goes up it costs you more you have to pass it on unfortunately you don’t want to, but you’ve still got overhead to take care of, so you see a little bit of an increase,” Scott Parsons, owner of Don’s Super Saver said.

Many supplier and distributors have struggled with labor shortages and increased transportation costs, which is affecting grocery store and restaurant owners.

“When you order you basically get like 50% of what you order because a lot of truck companies right now, they limit your order like say you want to order three cases of chicken they say I’m only sorry we only have one case,” Joyce Cheng, owner of Panda Garden said.

The owners have been told it will be this way for the next two to three months, or longer.

