Happy Birthday to East Tennessee’s queen Dolly Parton!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WYMT) - Wednesday, we celebrate the East Tennessee queen herself, Dolly Parton! The country music icon was born in 1946 and turns 76.

She has had an overly impressive last year and doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Most recently, she was presented with three certificates by the Guinness World Records.

In 2021, PEOPLE Magazine named Dolly Parton among the 2021′s people of the year. The magazine said that her $1 million donation to the Vanderbilt Medical Center to assist vaccine efforts was just one of the reasons she was chosen.

The East Tennessee native was also awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie by the Television Academy for her “Christmas on the Square” film that released in 2020.

Parton also embarked on new business ventures, such as launching her new perfume and co-authoring a book with James Patterson in just the last year.

In October, she also spoke with WVLT News on her plans for a new Dollywood resort, set to open in 2023, a potential campground project, and her new album.

Following her hundreds of contributions to the East Tennessee area, a historic marker was put up near the end of 2021 to help tell her story in Downtown Sevierville.

Happy Birthday Dolly! (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.