Governor Beshear updates Kentuckians on COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear held his usual COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday this week. He opened with a grim milestone.

Kentucky surpassed one million positive cases. The latest surge, driven by the Omicron variant, is record-breaking.

”72,165 cases in one week,” said Gov. Beshear. “By far more than any other surge that we have had.”

Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, shared concern over surging cases but is optimistic about the long-term outlook for the Commonwealth.

Referencing Rhode Island and New York, two states further into the Omicron surge than Kentucky, Dr. Stack noted the rapidly declining daily case reports.

”If Kentucky follows this pattern then we may see our peak within the next one to two weeks,” he said.

The latest COVID-19 statistics from Kentucky are in line with national trends as cases surge across the country.

Beshear said, in Kentucky, already stretched thin hospital teams face a familiar crisis.

”Hospital capacity across the State is stretched,” he said. “We have some hospitals that are using crisis standards.”

Governor Beshear did have a positive update on vaccination rates, which continue to climb, especially with younger people.

“Get vaccinated,” Gov. Beshear urged. “Get boosted and you’re very unlikely to end up in the hospital for omicron.”

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services utilizes an online tool for finding vaccination sites across the Commonwealth.

With vaccination sites readily available across the Commonwealth, Governor Beshear said he hopes to see more Kentuckians continue to get the shots.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.