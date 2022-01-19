Advertisement

Governor Beshear updates Kentuckians on COVID-19

Gov. Beshear: State reports one million positive COVID-19 tests
Gov. Beshear: State reports one million positive COVID-19 tests
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear held his usual COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday this week. He opened with a grim milestone.

Kentucky surpassed one million positive cases. The latest surge, driven by the Omicron variant, is record-breaking.

”72,165 cases in one week,” said Gov. Beshear. “By far more than any other surge that we have had.”

Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, shared concern over surging cases but is optimistic about the long-term outlook for the Commonwealth.

Referencing Rhode Island and New York, two states further into the Omicron surge than Kentucky, Dr. Stack noted the rapidly declining daily case reports.

”If Kentucky follows this pattern then we may see our peak within the next one to two weeks,” he said.

The latest COVID-19 statistics from Kentucky are in line with national trends as cases surge across the country.

Beshear said, in Kentucky, already stretched thin hospital teams face a familiar crisis.

”Hospital capacity across the State is stretched,” he said. “We have some hospitals that are using crisis standards.”

Governor Beshear did have a positive update on vaccination rates, which continue to climb, especially with younger people.

“Get vaccinated,” Gov. Beshear urged. “Get boosted and you’re very unlikely to end up in the hospital for omicron.”

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services utilizes an online tool for finding vaccination sites across the Commonwealth.

With vaccination sites readily available across the Commonwealth, Governor Beshear said he hopes to see more Kentuckians continue to get the shots.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
Winter storm leads to power outages across the mountains
WYMT Snow
Snow chances continue into the new week, Winter Weather Advisory in effect through this afternoon
This is a first call for accumulating snow for Wednesday night into early Thursday. Those in...
Slick roads around early, more snow possible Wednesday night
Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison

Latest News

Juniper is one of many cats at the Floyd County Animal Shelter finding a new home after the...
Floyd County businesses partner to protect the paws
Adopted
Floyd County businesses partner to protect the paws- 6 p.m.
Invest 606
‘Invest 606′ demo day this weekend; Three Hazard businesses finalists
PCBOE
‘We appreciate the thought’: Senate Bill adds ten additional NTI days for all schools - 4:30p