Gov. Beshear announces more than 12,000 new COVID cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 12,639 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total case count to 1,027,069.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 30.77%, which is yet another daily record.

3,320 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,256 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 455 people remain in the ICU, with 252 on a ventilator.

The Governor also announced 25 new deaths on Wednesday.

Carroll County leads the state with an incidence rate of 392.4.

All 120 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.