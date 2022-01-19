Floyd County businesses partner to protect the paws

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While the Betty White Challenge brought people across the nation out to animal shelters Monday to mark the actresses 100th birthday, some Floyd County businesses were ahead of the curve with a challenge of their own.

When board members at the Floyd County Animal Shelter announced it was at capacity last week- which brought out a concern about the potential euthanasia of animals- representatives from Pop’s Chevrolet and Buick and Copperhead Guns and Range came together to lend a helping paw.

“So, I immediately started making some phone calls to see what I could do to throw out help out in this time of need for the animal shelter,” said Pop’s Chevrolet and Buick Salesman Allen May. “’Cause everybody has fur babies. You know, I’ve got my fur baby right here and they’re just like having family. So that’s the last thing that we want to see is a puppy or a cat or any kind of animal get euthanized simply because it can’t find a home.”

May and Aaron Scott from Copperhead contacted Josh Thornsberry, President and Owner of Weststar Lubricants.

“We kind of put together an idea where Copperhead and Pop’s could wave the fee,” said Scott. “And with every dog that was adopted, my buddy Josh here would give away one bag of dog food.”

The three put out a Facebook post, letting the area know the mission. From there, they saw a community pour out to follow suit. Other businesses and organizations donated to the shelter and a public call to adopt or volunteer brought in interest from all over.

“We had a lot of people share to help get the word out and our community really came together as a whole,” said May.

Within the week, they say around 23 animals were listed as tentatively adopted, with nine dogs and eight cats officially in new homes.

“More importantly, or as importantly, we have located four extra rescue programs that we were previously unaware of. And they actually reached out to us. So, this gives us better opportunity now to be able to let those animals go to other rescues in other parts of the country,” said ARPA Grants Special Projects Director Missy Allen.

The men said seeing the response to their call to action has been incredible.

“Walking through the other day and seeing the signs that said ‘Adopted?’ It would just about jerk a tear out of ya,” said May.

“It was the greatest feeling in the world,” said Scott.

Being a part of companies with a mission to give back to communities is something that makes the men proud.

“The owner here, Bryan Nelson, I’m very grateful to work for him. Because he is also an animal lover and it’s great knowing that an owner will gladly step up and help out in your community,” said May. “People don’t realize what Pop’s Chevrolet, Copperhead, and Weststar- not only do we provide jobs for hundreds and hundreds of people, but at the same time we give a lot to the community.”

They said they encourage other companies to “give back and pay it forward.”

“I’m still challenging all businesses in Floyd County to continue to help out,” said Scott.

The businesses are being celebrated by shelter representatives for taking the initiative to catapult the movement.

“It was overwhelming- that’s the best word I’ve got for it- to know that they would care that much, that they were going to basically put their money where their mouth was,” said Allen.

Though the fees are covered until March thanks to the donation, animal shelter officials say this is not a puppy grab-and-go situation. They still work to make sure the animals are taken into responsible, safe homes.

And, though the adoptions are increasing, officials say the number of animals taken into the shelter is like a never-ending cycle, as the overpopulation problem also extends to the stray animals in the area. That is part of the reason the shelter is planning to expand into a new location.

Allen said the donations and support go a long way, especially as the board collects money to build the space.

“Judge (Robbie) Williams feels very strongly about this program and we are working very hard. We now have more people that are actively working on our board and our goal this first quarter of this year is public awareness,” she said.

The building fund has seen donations as large as a recent $100,000 pledge- out of an estimated $300,000-$500,000 project- and work is underway to get boots on the ground.

“And then we’ve probably got another $20,000-$25,000 that we have in our building fund,” said Allen. “To my knowledge, there has never been a grant or anything approved for an animal shelter. So, everything that’s been done has been done at a grassroots level.”

The previously-mentioned Betty White Challenge also helped out with the cause, bringing in around $1,000 in donations Monday.

“I think Betty White is iconic. She loves animals and she was sincere in her care about animals,” said Allen. “Everyone loved her, so I think it’s just a way to honor her.”

Whether you choose to follow the lead of the Golden Girl or the group of guys, the animal shelter is always accepting donations, volunteers, and new families to give the pets homes.

“Don’t let this just be a one-time thing,” said May. “Make this outstanding from here on out. We want what’s best for these animals. They’re just as much family as what most humans are.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.