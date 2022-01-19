Advertisement

EKU takes down Lipscomb for first ASUN win

Braxton Beverly added 11 points and 13 assists.
EKU wins its first conference game.
EKU wins its first conference game.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Five Eastern Kentucky players finished in double figures and the Colonels beat Lipscomb 86-72 Tuesday night at McBrayer Arena to win their first ASUN game.

Tariq Balogun and Michael Moreno scored 16 points each, Curt Lewis added fourteen points and Braxton Beverly added 11 points and 13 assists.

The Colonels (9-10, 1-4 ASUN) hit 16-37 (43.2%) from three in Tuesday’s win.

EKU hosts North Florida Saturday at 7:00 to wrap up its three-game home stand.

