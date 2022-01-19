Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to 57 years in prison

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Lawrence County man was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison on Tuesday.

Dale Allen Fraley, 49, was convicted on five counts of production, four counts of receipt, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of a matter containing visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He was sentenced to 57 years.

Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office said in a release that evidence showed Fraley used several online “personas” to communicate with and persuade minors into sexually explicit conduct.

Fraley was originally convicted in May 2021.

The release also said he must serve 85% of his prison sentence - about 48 years. Then, once released, he will be supervised by a probation officer for life.

