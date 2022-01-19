Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky man sentenced to 57 years in prison

(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One Lawrence County man was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison on Tuesday.

Dale Allen Fraley, 49, was convicted on five counts of production, four counts of receipt, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of a matter containing visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He was sentenced to 57 years.

Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office said in a release that evidence showed Fraley used several online “personas” to communicate with and persuade minors into sexually explicit conduct.

Fraley was originally convicted in May 2021.

The release also said he must serve 85% of his prison sentence - about 48 years. Then, once released, he will be supervised by a probation officer for life.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
This is a first call for accumulating snow for Wednesday night into early Thursday. Those in...
Slick roads around early, more snow possible Wednesday night
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky surpasses 1 million COVID cases, Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update

Latest News

Brenda Gilman wins $200,000 scratch-Off prize.
W.Va. woman finds luck in the Bluegrass; wins $200,000 scratch-off prize
Happy Birthday Dolly!
Happy Birthday to East Tennessee’s queen Dolly Parton!
Study to showcase Kentucky bourbon sector’s economic clout
Winter storm leads to power outages across the mountains