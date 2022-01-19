Chloe Carroll named to Select30 Class of 2026 team

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Lady Maroon softball player is reaching some national accolades.

Pulaski County eighth-grade catcher Chloe Carroll has been named to the Select30 Class of 2026 team.

Select30 is a player development program for seventh-graders through high school seniors. It focuses on player development while identifying the top players in each graduating class.

Carroll is the only player from Kentucky named to the 2026 team.

