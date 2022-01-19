Advertisement

Chloe Carroll named to Select30 Class of 2026 team

Chloe Carroll has been named one of the nation's top eighth-grade catchers.
By John Lowe
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Lady Maroon softball player is reaching some national accolades.

Pulaski County eighth-grade catcher Chloe Carroll has been named to the Select30 Class of 2026 team.

Select30 is a player development program for seventh-graders through high school seniors. It focuses on player development while identifying the top players in each graduating class.

Carroll is the only player from Kentucky named to the 2026 team.

