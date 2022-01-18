Advertisement

WVa governor resumes briefings, says COVID is ‘tough stuff’

Gov. Justice held his first briefing since he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Gov. Justice held his first briefing since he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.(The Office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has resumed his weekly briefings on the coronavirus, six days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Justice’s return coincided with the state surpassing 20,000 confirmed cases of the virus over a one-week period for the first time.

The 70-year-old Republican governor developed a headache and high fever and was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Jan. 11, forcing him to call off his State of the State speech to the Legislature the next day.

Justice is fully vaccinated and received a monoclonal antibody treatment as recommended by his physician.

He said the illness was “really nasty stuff” through the first couple of days.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Winter storm leads to power outages across the mountains
A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
WYMT Snow
Snow chances continue into the new week, Winter Weather Advisory in effect through this afternoon
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Whitley County

Latest News

Tommy "Trey" Ellison
Middlesboro police arrest man wanted for attempted murder
Winter storm leads to power outages across the mountains
Panbowl Lake Dam
Public meeting planned to discuss Panbowl Lake dam safety recommendations
This is a first call for accumulating snow for Wednesday night into early Thursday. Those in...
Slick roads around early, more snow possible Wednesday night