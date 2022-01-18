‘We appreciate the thought’: Senate Bill adds ten additional NTI days for all schools

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-traditional instruction (NTI) days have been crucial for many school districts throughout January due to flooding, ice and snow, but a bill was recently signed to add additional days specifically for pandemic-related reasons.

The Pike County School District has used 8 out of 10 NTI days originally given to all school districts. When the pandemic began, remote learning was crucial to Pike County and the entire Commonwealth.

“When the pandemic came along, it actually was a requirement by all districts in the state of Kentucky,” said Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins. “At that point, everyone kind of transitioned over, but we were way ahead of the curve due to the fact that we’ve been doing NTI for quite some time at that point.”

As the omicron variant surges onward, remote learning is becoming more important once again, especially if cases continue to climb at a rapid pace.

“We’ve been in the red now for six months and our numbers are going higher so, therefore, we’re certainly concerned,” said Superintendent Adkins. “We’ve looked at trying to lift the mask mandate, however, we’re so deep into red at this point it’s impossible.”

On Jan. 14, Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 25 which added 10 NTI days per school for every district in the state. These NTI days can be used for the entire school, grade level, or classroom, but cannot be used districtwide unless all students in the school district are located in a single building.

“We appreciate the thought and the opportunity to help our students,” said Superintendent Adkins. “Our number one priority in Pike County is the safety of our students. We’re gonna always make that paramount for us.”

Superintendent Adkins also said he believes this will help the Pike County Schools District, as well as many districts across the Commonwealth, to help keep students and faculty safe and healthy.

