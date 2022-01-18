Advertisement

Top 5 Plays - January 17, 2022

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - South Laurel’s Parker Payne takes top honors.

No. 5 - Betsy Layne’s Nicholas Howell bounce pass to Jordan Frazier to score.

No. 4 - South Laurel’s Parker Payne steal and coast-to-coast scoring drive.

No. 3 - Buckhorn’s Sheridan Combs corner triple.

No. 2 - Pikeville’s Laithan Hall steal to score.

No. 1 - South Laurel’s Parker Payne one-handed slam.

