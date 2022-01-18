Thousands still without power in Southern Kentucky

SOUTHERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several thousand people are still in the dark in southeastern Kentucky.

Many of those are Cumberland Valley Electric customers in Whitley and Knox Counties. Company officials said crews are facing many challenges to restoring power.

“The challenges involved are the cold temperatures, the deep snow, fallen trees, tangled wires, broken equipment, broken poles,” said Rich Prewitt with Cumberland Valley Electric. “It’s just a slow process to restore it all.”

Whitley County had the brunt of the outages in the Cumberland Valley Electric area. Nearly 80 percent of their outages were in that area.

Ruth Davis lost power Sunday night. She has a source of heat, her neighbor’s home, but going into another day or night with uncertainty was unnerving.

“I know there’s other people having problems,” Davis said. “And I know I was getting impatient because I was afraid of my water lines freezing.”

Cumberland Valley Electric officials say some of their crews are working as long as 30 hours straight to restore power.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were still more than 2,000 people without electricity in Whitley County and several hundred in other southeastern Kentucky counties.

