Advertisement

Thousands still without power in Southern Kentucky

By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several thousand people are still in the dark in southeastern Kentucky.

Many of those are Cumberland Valley Electric customers in Whitley and Knox Counties. Company officials said crews are facing many challenges to restoring power.

“The challenges involved are the cold temperatures, the deep snow, fallen trees, tangled wires, broken equipment, broken poles,” said Rich Prewitt with Cumberland Valley Electric. “It’s just a slow process to restore it all.”

Whitley County had the brunt of the outages in the Cumberland Valley Electric area. Nearly 80 percent of their outages were in that area.

Ruth Davis lost power Sunday night. She has a source of heat, her neighbor’s home, but going into another day or night with uncertainty was unnerving.

“I know there’s other people having problems,” Davis said. “And I know I was getting impatient because I was afraid of my water lines freezing.”

Cumberland Valley Electric officials say some of their crews are working as long as 30 hours straight to restore power.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were still more than 2,000 people without electricity in Whitley County and several hundred in other southeastern Kentucky counties.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man dies after his four-wheeler hits a tree that had fallen in the roadway.
Man dies when 4-wheeler hits tree
Winter storm leads to power outages across the mountains
WYMT Snow
Snow chances continue into the new week, Winter Weather Advisory in effect through this afternoon
This is a first call for accumulating snow for Wednesday night into early Thursday. Those in...
Slick roads around early, more snow possible Wednesday night
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky surpasses 1 million COVID cases, Gov. Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
Man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin faces life in prison for federal murder
Hazard Utilities warns of fake worker scam
Doctors encourage annual wellness checks and screenings